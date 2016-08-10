FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Following coup, Western countries have not supported Turkey: presidential spokesman
August 10, 2016 / 2:32 PM / a year ago

Following coup, Western countries have not supported Turkey: presidential spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey expected support from its Western allies following the failed coup last month, but not a single Western president has visited, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday.

Speaking to a group of reporters in Ankara, Ibrahim Kalin also said it was incorrect for the Western media to call Turkey's post-coup efforts a "purge" and that it was taking normal steps to ensure such a putsch did not happen again.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

