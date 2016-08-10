Following coup, Western countries have not supported Turkey: presidential spokesman

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey expected support from its Western allies following the failed coup last month, but not a single Western president has visited, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday.
Speaking to a group of reporters in Ankara, Ibrahim Kalin also said it was incorrect for the Western media to call Turkey's post-coup efforts a "purge" and that it was taking normal steps to ensure such a putsch did not happen again.
