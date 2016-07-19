FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkish PM vows to remove Gulen movement 'by its roots'
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 19, 2016 / 9:24 AM / a year ago

Turkish PM vows to remove Gulen movement 'by its roots'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will remove the movement of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen "by its roots" so it can never betray the Turkish people again, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday, vowing to furnish U.S. authorities with evidence of his wrongdoing.

President Tayyip Erdogan and the government blame Gulen for orchestrating an attempted military coup on Friday in which more than 200 people were killed, and have called in speeches for the cleric's extradition from the United States.

Yildirim accused the United States, which has said it will only consider an extradition request if clear evidence is provided, of double standards in its fight against terrorism. He said Friday's coup bid was unprecedented in Turkey's history of military interventions because civilians were targeted.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.