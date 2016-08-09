FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turks converted $11 billion into lira after attempted coup: PM
#World News
August 9, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

Turks converted $11 billion into lira after attempted coup: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turks have converted $11 billion in forex into lira since last month's failed coup attempt, "pumping blood" into the economy, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

In a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament, Yildirim said Turkey was working to reduce housing loan interest rates and would employ 15,000 new teachers and 10,000 new police officers after a purge following the abortive putsch.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Seda Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Patrick Markey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
