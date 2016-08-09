Turks converted $11 billion into lira after attempted coup: PM

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turks have converted $11 billion in forex into lira since last month's failed coup attempt, "pumping blood" into the economy, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

In a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament, Yildirim said Turkey was working to reduce housing loan interest rates and would employ 15,000 new teachers and 10,000 new police officers after a purge following the abortive putsch.