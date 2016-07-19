FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM vows to adhere to rule of law in prosecution of coup plotters
July 19, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

Turkish PM vows to adhere to rule of law in prosecution of coup plotters

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and others pray at a funeral service for a victim of a thwarted coup in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2016.Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will adhere to the rule of law and will not be motivated by a desire for revenge in its prosecution of suspected coup plotters, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

Authorities have in custody more than 7,500 suspects in connection with the failed bid by a faction within the military to overthrow the government on July 15 that killed some 230 people. Western leaders have urged Turkey to show restraint in bringing those responsible to justice.

Yildirim, speaking alongside the leader of Turkey's main opposition party, also said the country must avoid the risk that some people may try to exploit the current situation, adding: "We need unity ... and brotherhood now."

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Gareth Jones

