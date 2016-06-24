Three people killed in shootout in Turkish hospital: media

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A hospital technician opened fire in a Turkish teaching hospital in the capital Ankara on Friday, killing three people and seriously wounding another, the governor's office said.

The gunman, who opened fire in a pharmacy in the complex, was captured by the police, the governor's office said in a statement. The three victims were pharmacy employees, it said.

It gave no details on the reason for the shooting, but the privately-owned Dogan news agency said it was a personal dispute. Police teams were sent to the scene and security inside the hospital has been tightened, Dogan said.