a year ago
Three people killed in shootout in Turkish hospital: media
#World News
June 24, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

Three people killed in shootout in Turkish hospital: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A hospital technician opened fire in a Turkish teaching hospital in the capital Ankara on Friday, killing three people and seriously wounding another, the governor's office said.

The gunman, who opened fire in a pharmacy in the complex, was captured by the police, the governor's office said in a statement. The three victims were pharmacy employees, it said.

It gave no details on the reason for the shooting, but the privately-owned Dogan news agency said it was a personal dispute. Police teams were sent to the scene and security inside the hospital has been tightened, Dogan said.

Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
