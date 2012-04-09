FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunfire from Syria wounds three inside Turkey: official
#World News
April 9, 2012 / 9:29 AM / 6 years ago

Gunfire from Syria wounds three inside Turkey: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Two Syrian refugees and one Turkish translator were wounded on Monday when the Kilis border refugee camp in Turkey’s southern Gaziantep province came under fire from the Syrian side of the border, a Turkish foreign ministry official said.

“After this incident the Syrian Charge d‘Affaires in Ankara was called and we demanded an end to this,” the official said.

Mohammad Abdelqader, a refugee in the camp who said he had witnessed the shootings, said two Syrians had been killed and two more had been wounded in the attack. Reuters could not immediately confirm that report.

Earlier the British-based opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported fierce clashes between Syrian security forces and rebel fighters close to a border crossing between the Syrian town of Azaz and the Turkish town of Kilis.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Khaled Oweis, writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Jon Boyle

