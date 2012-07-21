FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two more Syrian generals flee to Turkey, official says
July 21, 2012 / 11:43 AM / 5 years ago

Two more Syrian generals flee to Turkey, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Two Syrian brigadier-generals fled to Turkey overnight, part of a group of about 10 people that included colonels and other military officers, a Turkish official told Reuters on Saturday.

The latest defections would bring the number of Syrian generals taking refuge in Turkey to 24.

A 16-month uprising in Syria has unleashed a refugee crisis in Turkey and its other neighbors. More than 43,000 Syrian refugees are registered as living in Turkey.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Louise Ireland

