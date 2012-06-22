FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish PM says cannot say whether Turkish jet shot down
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 22, 2012 / 1:28 PM / 5 years ago

Turkish PM says cannot say whether Turkish jet shot down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he could not say whether a Turkish warplane which went missing off the southeastern coast was shot down or crashed.

He also said he had no word of any apology from Syria.

“The Chief of General Staff has made the necessary statement about the missing plane. I cannot say it was brought down at the point it fell. It is not possible to say this without knowing the exact facts,” Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara.

Erdogan said Turkish ships and helicopters were searching for the missing pilots together with Syrian ships, adding that he had no news on their whereabouts or condition.

He said he had no information on claims Syrian authorities had captured the missing pilots.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Jonathon Burch, editing by Diana Abdallah

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.