FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Turkish court rejects appeal against ban on Booking.com: media
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 26, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 3 months ago

Turkish court rejects appeal against ban on Booking.com: media

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Turkish court has rejected online travel agent Booking.com's appeal against a ban on its activities, broadcaster NTV and the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper reported on Friday.

An Istanbul court banned Booking.com on March 29 for an undisclosed period of time, ruling that the company had violated competition law.

Court officials were not available to comment on Friday.

Turkey's Association of Turkish Travel Agencies had previously made Booking.com pay Turkey's competition authority a fine of more than 2.5 million lira ($700,000) in 2015.

After the March ruling, the Information and Communication Technologies Authority banned access to the Booking.com website which displayed the notice: "Unfortunately it isn't possible to book properties in Turkey from your country right now."

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Wrting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler and Louise Ireland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.