Iran and China conduct naval drill in Gulf
BEIRUT Iran and China began a joint naval exercise in the Gulf on Sunday, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.
ANKARA Seventeen people were killed and 13 injured when a bus carrying Turkish tourists crashed near the southwestern holiday town of Marmaris, a local governor said on Saturday.
Television footage from the scene showed a yellow bus lying on its side surrounded by ambulances, with bodies nearby.
The bus had traveled from the western city of Izmir, the governor told reporters in televised comments.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Mark Potter)
LISBON A forest fire raging since Saturday in central Portugal has killed at least 57 people, a government official said on Sunday, in what is possibly the deadliest-ever single forest blaze in Portugal.