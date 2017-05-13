Medics and rescue workers stand at the scene after a tourist bus crashed near the southwestern holiday town of Marmaris, Turkey, May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

ANKARA Seventeen people were killed and 13 injured when a bus carrying Turkish tourists crashed near the southwestern holiday town of Marmaris, a local governor said on Saturday.

Television footage from the scene showed a yellow bus lying on its side surrounded by ambulances, with bodies nearby.

The bus had traveled from the western city of Izmir, the governor told reporters in televised comments.

