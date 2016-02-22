FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM expects Russian tourists to keep coming to Turkey
February 22, 2016 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Turkish PM expects Russian tourists to keep coming to Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday he expected Russian tourists to keep coming to Turkey and did not expect any decline in their number, despite tensions between the two countries over the shooting down of a Russian jet last year.

Speaking at a news conference on an action plan for tourism, Davutoglu said the government was providing support for the sector and he did not expect any shrinkage in tourism stemming from this issue.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses, Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva

