Turkish womb transplant patient loses baby
May 14, 2013 / 3:40 PM / 4 years ago

Turkish womb transplant patient loses baby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A woman who was the first to have a successful womb transplant from a dead donor has had her pregnancy terminated after the embryo showed no heart beat, doctors in Turkey said on Tuesday.

Derya Sert, 22, who was born without a womb, had been receiving in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment after the transplant in August 2011. Her pregnancy was announced in April.

“Derya Sert’s pregnancy was terminated after her end-of-8-weeks examination showed no embryo heartbeat,” Akdeniz University Hospital in Turkey’s Mediterranean city of Antalya said.

“The general health status of the patient is fine,” the statement said. “IVF will be continued when she is ready, in appropriate conditions.”

One in every 5,000 women globally is born without a womb, while thousands more have the organ removed due to cancer or other diseases, leaving them unable to get pregnant.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Pravin Char

