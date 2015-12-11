Turkey fines Twitter for failure to remove 'terrorist propaganda': official

A portrait of the Twitter logo in Ventura, California December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s communications technologies authority, the BTK, has fined micro blogging site Twitter 150,000 lira ($51,000.) for not removing content it says is “terrorist propaganda”, a BTK official told Reuters on Friday.

He did not give further details on the content.

This is the first time the Turkish government has fined the popular site. It has temporarily banned Twitter several times after it failed to comply with requests to remove content.