Turkey to take 'necessary' measures after Twitter fine period expires: minister

A Twitter logo on an iPad display is pictured next to a Turkish flag in this photo illustration taken in Istanbul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will not give up on its demand for micro-blogging site Twitter to pay a 150,000 lira ($50,000) fine for not removing content it says is “terrorist propaganda” and will take measures after the period to pay the fine expired, Transport Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday.

The fine, imposed by the BTK communications technologies authority, was the first of its kind imposed by Ankara on Twitter. It has temporarily banned the site several times in the past after it failed to comply with requests to remove content.