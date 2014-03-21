FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twitter needs legal representative in Turkey to resolve standoff: minister
March 21, 2014 / 2:27 PM / 4 years ago

Twitter needs legal representative in Turkey to resolve standoff: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Turkey (Reuters) - Twitter must get a legal representative in Turkey and agree to block individual accounts if it is to resolve a row that has led the government to block access to the service, Industry Minister Fikri Isik said on Friday.

Courts blocked Twitter overnight after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s defiant vow to “wipe out” the social media service, which has been awash with allegations in a corruption scandal shaking his government ahead of elections.

Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Alison Williams

