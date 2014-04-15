FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Social media firms operating in Turkey must open office: minister
April 15, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

Social media firms operating in Turkey must open office: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek speaks during a meeting in Ankara January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Social media firms operating in Turkey must open representative offices in the country, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Tuesday after Ankara held talks with Twitter aimed at resolving a dispute which led to a two-week ban on the site.

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s government blocked Twitter temporarily in March, drawing international condemnation, after audio recordings purportedly showing corruption in his inner circle were leaked on their sites. YouTube remains blocked.

Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
