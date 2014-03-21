FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish deputy PM expects block on Twitter to be temporary
March 21, 2014 / 8:44 AM / 4 years ago

Turkish deputy PM expects block on Twitter to be temporary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Friday he expected a block on Twitter to be temporary and that an agreement should be reached with the social media platform.

“I don’t think this will last too long. A mutual solution needs to be found,” Babacan told CNBC-e television channel, adding that while freedom of expression was important, the individual right to privacy also needed to be respected.

Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Alison Williams

