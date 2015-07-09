FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish police break up pro-Uighur protest at Chinese Embassy
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 9, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish police break up pro-Uighur protest at Chinese Embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish police on Thursday used tear gas to disperse a group of about 100 protesters at the Chinese Embassy after they knocked down a barricade in anger over China’s treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority.

It was the latest incident in recent days staged by nationalist Turks who believe they share ethnic links with the Uighurs, who live predominantly in China’s Xinjiang region.

A group overnight attacked the honorary Thai Consulate in Istanbul to protest Bangkok’s expulsion of Uighur refugees back to China over fears they may be mistreated and their religious practices restricted.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.