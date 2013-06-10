FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish PM Erdogan to meet Istanbul protest organizers on Wednesday
#World News
June 10, 2013 / 5:54 PM / 4 years ago

Turkish PM Erdogan to meet Istanbul protest organizers on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will on Wednesday meet leaders of the Gezi Park platform, the group whose protests against the destruction of an Istanbul park have spiraled into a wave of anti-government protests that have rocked Turkey.

“They asked to meet the prime minister and he agreed to meet with the organizers,” Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc told reporters on Monday, saying that the aim would be to try to halt the protests.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Kevin Liffey

