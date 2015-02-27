FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey police detain suspect claiming to have bomb outside U.S. consulate
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 27, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey police detain suspect claiming to have bomb outside U.S. consulate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police detained a suspect outside the U.S. consulate in Istanbul who claimed to have a bomb, the consulate said on Friday.

Police sealed off a street outside the consulate and removed the suspect’s car after checking it for explosives, according to a Reuters cameraman at the scene. The consulate said it had taken measures to protect its staff and visitor

“An individual claiming to have a bomb parked a vehicle in front of the U.S. Consulate General in Istanbul,” the consulate said. “A suspect was apprehended by local authorities and the vehicle was removed without incident.”

Dogan News Agency said police had detained a man, believed to be mentally unstable, for questioning.

Istanbul police said in a statement a 33-year-old man with the initials E.C. had been subdued and detained, although they did not find him to be carrying illegal materials during a search of his person and car.

Istanbul has been on high security alert since January, when a suicide bomber blew herself up at a police station in the historic Sultanahmet district, killing one officer and wounding another.

Reporting by Murad Sezer, Ayla Jean Yackley and Daren Butler, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.