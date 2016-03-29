Vice President Biden, Turkey's Erdogan to meet on Thursday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will host Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for a bilateral meeting on Thursday in Washington, the vice president’s office said on Tuesday.

Erdogan, who will be in Washington for a nuclear summit, said earlier on Tuesday that he will have a bilateral meeting with President Barack Obama.

A senior administration official said that Obama and Erdogan “will have the opportunity to talk at the summit” but did not have any scheduling updates.