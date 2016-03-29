FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vice President Biden, Turkey's Erdogan to meet on Thursday
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
#World News
March 29, 2016 / 3:13 PM / a year ago

Vice President Biden, Turkey's Erdogan to meet on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will host Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for a bilateral meeting on Thursday in Washington, the vice president’s office said on Tuesday.

Erdogan, who will be in Washington for a nuclear summit, said earlier on Tuesday that he will have a bilateral meeting with President Barack Obama.

A senior administration official said that Obama and Erdogan “will have the opportunity to talk at the summit” but did not have any scheduling updates.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

