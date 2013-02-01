FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. embassy blast in Turkey suspected terrorist attack: UK mission
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 1, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. embassy blast in Turkey suspected terrorist attack: UK mission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An explosion at the U.S. embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara on Friday was a suspected terrorist attack, the British Consulate-General in Istanbul said, urging British businesses to be vigilant.

“There has been a suspected terrorist attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara. Due to the nature of this incident we advise you to be extra vigilant and to take appropriate security measures to safeguard your staff and assets,” the British mission said in a statement.

Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.