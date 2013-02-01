U.S. embassy blast in Turkey suspected terrorist attack: UK mission

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An explosion at the U.S. embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara on Friday was a suspected terrorist attack, the British Consulate-General in Istanbul said, urging British businesses to be vigilant.

“There has been a suspected terrorist attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara. Due to the nature of this incident we advise you to be extra vigilant and to take appropriate security measures to safeguard your staff and assets,” the British mission said in a statement.