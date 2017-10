ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish leftist group DHKP-C said on Saturday it was responsible for a suicide bomb attack on the U.S. embassy in Ankara on Friday, according to a statement on a website close to the group.

“Our warrior Alisan Sanli carried out an act of self-sacrifice on Feb 1, 2013, by entering the Ankara embassy of the United States, murderer of the people of the world,” the statement said.