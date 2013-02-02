DNA tests confirm Turkish leftist bombed U.S. embassy

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - DNA tests showed that Ecevit Sanli, a member of the Turkish leftist group DHKP-C, was the suicide bomber in Friday’s attack on the U.S. embassy in Ankara, the city governor’s office said on Saturday.

“The person who detonated the explosives strapped to his body while trying to enter the US embassy ... was Ecevit Sanli, a militant from the terrorist organization DHKP-C,” the governor’s office said in a statement.