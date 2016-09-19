FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan to address Syria crisis, terrorism fight in U.N. speech
September 19, 2016 / 7:14 AM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan to address Syria crisis, terrorism fight in U.N. speech

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan adjusts earphones during a news conference after the closing of G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, September 5, 2016.Damir Sagolj

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan plans to discuss the crises in Syria and Iraq, the fight against terrorism and the failed July 15 coup attempt at speech at the United Nations General Assembly this week, he said on Monday.

Erdogan, who was speaking to reporters at a news conference before departing Istanbul for New York, also said that Turkey-backed rebels in northern Syria could push further south after clearing an area along the border of Islamic State militants.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Seda Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra

