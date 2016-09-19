Turkey's Erdogan to address Syria crisis, terrorism fight in U.N. speech

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan plans to discuss the crises in Syria and Iraq, the fight against terrorism and the failed July 15 coup attempt at speech at the United Nations General Assembly this week, he said on Monday.

Erdogan, who was speaking to reporters at a news conference before departing Istanbul for New York, also said that Turkey-backed rebels in northern Syria could push further south after clearing an area along the border of Islamic State militants.