U.S., Turkish staff struck by debris in Ankara embassy blast
#World News
February 1, 2013 / 6:22 PM / 5 years ago

U.S., Turkish staff struck by debris in Ankara embassy blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Several U.S. and Turkish staff at the U.S. embassy in Ankara were struck by debris from a suicide bombing that killed one Turkish guard on Friday, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said.

The spokeswoman said a Turkish visitor to the embassy was in “serious condition” following the blast, which Turkish Interior Minister Muammer Guler said was carried out by a member of an illegal far-left group. Nuland said the staff members struck by debris were treated at the embassy clinic and released.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Vicki Allen

