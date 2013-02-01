FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. warns citizens against visiting Turkey missions after blast
February 1, 2013 / 2:22 PM / in 5 years

U.S. warns citizens against visiting Turkey missions after blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The U.S. consulate in Istanbul warned its citizens against visiting its missions in Turkey until further notice after a suicide bomber killed himself and one other person in an attack on its embassy in Ankara.

“The Department of State advises U.S. citizens traveling or residing in Turkey to be alert to the potential for violence, to avoid those areas where disturbances have occurred and to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings,” the consulate statement added.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Janet Lawrence

