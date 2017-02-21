FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey sees new U.S. administration more understanding on Gulen, PM Yildirim says
#World News
February 21, 2017 / 9:31 AM / 6 months ago

Turkey sees new U.S. administration more understanding on Gulen, PM Yildirim says

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 8, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey sees the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump as being more understanding and sensitive on the issue of extraditing U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

In a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament, Yildirim said talks were continuing with U.S. officials on the extradition of Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating an attempted coup in Turkey last July. The cleric denies the accusation.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

