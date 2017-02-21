Turkey sees new U.S. administration more understanding on Gulen, PM Yildirim says

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey sees the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump as being more understanding and sensitive on the issue of extraditing U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

In a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament, Yildirim said talks were continuing with U.S. officials on the extradition of Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating an attempted coup in Turkey last July. The cleric denies the accusation.