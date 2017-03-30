Turkey expects concrete steps on Gulen extradition: Cavusoglu

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey expects the United States to take concrete steps on the extradition of U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom it blames for a failed coup attempt last July, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Cavusoglu said Washington should take administrative steps including the temporary detention of Gulen.