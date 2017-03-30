FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 5 months ago

Turkey expects concrete steps on Gulen extradition: Cavusoglu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey expects the United States to take concrete steps on the extradition of U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom it blames for a failed coup attempt last July, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Cavusoglu said Washington should take administrative steps including the temporary detention of Gulen.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall

