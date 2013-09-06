FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. moves to reduce diplomatic personnel in Turkey over threats
#Politics
September 6, 2013 / 12:35 PM / in 4 years

U.S. moves to reduce diplomatic personnel in Turkey over threats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Friday moved to reduce its diplomatic presence at its consulate general in Adana, Turkey, due to security threats, it said in a statement.

“The Consulate General in Adana has been authorized to draw down its non-emergency staff and family members because of threats against U.S. government facilities and personnel,” the department said.

It also recommended “that U.S. citizens defer non-essential travel to southeastern Turkey,” the statement said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

