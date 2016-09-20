NEW YORK Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Reuters in an interview on Monday that the United States should "not harbor a terrorist" like cleric Fethullah Gulen and that his activities should be banned around the world.

Turkey blames Gulen for a failed coup in July. Erdogan said a state of emergency declared in the wake of the coup could be extended by parliament.

Erdogan also said that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should not be part of a transitional government and that Syria's territorial integrity should be respected by other countries.

On the European Union, Erdogan said: "Turkey has kept its promises regarding the EU membership process ... it is a two way street and the EU should fulfill its promises.

"We have not concluded this process ... we want the EU to be honest about this process," he said during the interview on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

