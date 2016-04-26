FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. embassy warns citizens in Turkey about 'credible' terrorist threats
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
April 26, 2016 / 8:38 PM / a year ago

U.S. embassy warns citizens in Turkey about 'credible' terrorist threats

Pedestrians stroll along Galata bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The United States warned U.S. citizens in Turkey on Tuesday about “credible” terrorist threats to tourist areas in the country.

Turkey has been hit by four suicide bombings already this year, most recently in Istanbul last month. Two of the bombings have been blamed on Islamic State, while Kurdish militants have claimed responsibility for the other two.

“The U.S. government continues to receive credible indications that terrorist groups are seeking opportunities to attack popular tourist destinations throughout Turkey,” the embassy in Ankara said in a statement emailed to U.S. citizens.

“Foreign tourists in Turkey have been explicitly targeted by terrorist organizations,” the U.S. embassy said in what it described as an “emergency message”.

Last month’s attack in Istanbul’s main shopping district killed three Israelis, two of whom held dual citizenship with the United States, and one Iranian. A separate attack in the city’s historic heart in January killed 12 German tourists.

Turkey is facing multiple security threats. As part of a U.S.-led coalition, it is fighting Islamic State in neighboring Syria and Iraq. It is also battling Kurdish militants in its southeast, where a 2-1/2-year ceasefire collapsed last July, triggering the worst violence since the 1990s.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley in Istanbul, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Gareth Jones

