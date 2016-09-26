FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. hotels in Adana, Turkey, could be targets of attacks -U.S. consulate
#World News
September 26, 2016 / 8:03 PM / a year ago

U.S. hotels in Adana, Turkey, could be targets of attacks -U.S. consulate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Consulate in Adana, Turkey, warned Americans on Monday that it had received specific and credible threats of potential terrorist activity targeting U.S.-branded hotels in Adana.

"U.S. citizens in Adana are advised to exercise caution when patronizing these establishments," the consulate said in a statement on its website.

The warning did not name the hotels. Adana's hotels include properties operating under the Sheraton and Hilton brands.

Adana, in southeastern Turkey, is about 10 miles (16 km) from Incirlik Air Base, which the U.S. military uses to launch attacks against Islamic State militants in Syria.

The State Department has warned U.S. citizens to avoid travel to southeastern Turkey.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Cynthia Osterman

