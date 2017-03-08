FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Turkey takes U.S. to WTO over duties on pipe and tube products
#Business News
March 8, 2017 / 3:00 PM / 5 months ago

Turkey takes U.S. to WTO over duties on pipe and tube products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Turkey has launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization to challenge U.S. anti-subsidy duties on Turkish pipe and tube products, the WTO said on Wednesday.

The products include oil country tubular goods, welded line pipe, heavy walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes and circular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes, a WTO statement said.

Under WTO rules, the United States has 60 days to settle the dispute. After that period Turkey could ask the WTO to adjudicate. The WTO did not immediately have detailed information on the complaint.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Angus MacSwan

