April 1, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

Police detain gunman at Turkish ruling party office in Istanbul: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Police detained a gunman who entered an office of Turkey’s ruling AK Party in an Istanbul suburb on Wednesday, the private Dogan news agency said, a day after a prosecutor in the city was shot dead as police tried to free him from hostage-takers.

The man smashed windows on the top floor of the building in the Kartal district on Istanbul’s Asian side and hung out a flag before being detained.

Dogan had initially reported that two armed intruders entered the AK Party office.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and John Stonestreet

