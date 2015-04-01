Police detain gunman at Turkish ruling party office in Istanbul: media

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Police detained a gunman who entered an office of Turkey’s ruling AK Party in an Istanbul suburb on Wednesday, the private Dogan news agency said, a day after a prosecutor in the city was shot dead as police tried to free him from hostage-takers.

The man smashed windows on the top floor of the building in the Kartal district on Istanbul’s Asian side and hung out a flag before being detained.

Dogan had initially reported that two armed intruders entered the AK Party office.