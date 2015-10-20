FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen Turkey distributor says to temporarily halt sale of two diesel models
October 20, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Volkswagen Turkey distributor says to temporarily halt sale of two diesel models

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Turkey distributor Dogus Otomotiv said on Tuesday that it was temporarily halting the sale of two diesel models after the German car maker admitted to regulators that its diesel cars were rigged to cheat emissions tests.

Dogus Otomotiv said in a statement that the company made the decision related to cars with the EA189 EU5 1.6 engine type, and was the result of talks held with VW officials. No restrictions were in place regarding other VW models, it added.

Reporting by Can Sezer and Birsen Altayli; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, editing by Jonny Hogg

