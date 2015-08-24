FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heavy flooding kills eight in northeast Turkey, two missing
#Environment
August 24, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Heavy flooding kills eight in northeast Turkey, two missing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Two buildings collapsed during heavy flooding on Monday in northeastern Turkey, killing eight people, a local governor said.

Two people were still missing and heavy rain was continuing into Monday evening, though the governor of Artvin province, Kemal Cirit, said the weather should abate towards midnight.

Cirit said 255 kilograms of rain had fallen per square meter, and that one of those missing was a child.

Turkish television showed cascading water knocking down trees and inundating houses in the area.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
