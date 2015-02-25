Turkish police detain dozens over illegal wiretapping: sources

Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen is pictured at his residence in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Selahattin Sevi/Zaman Daily via Cihan News Agency

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police have detained dozens of people nationwide in the latest of a series of operations over illegal wiretapping targeting supporters of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, President Tayyip Erdogan’s ally-turned-foe, sources said.

The security sources said arrest warrants were issued for 54 people and 37 of them have so far been held in simultaneous raids centered on Ankara and spanning 20 provinces across Turkey.