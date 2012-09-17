FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
General Atlantic invests $44 million in Turkish online food firm
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 17, 2012 / 7:50 AM / 5 years ago

General Atlantic invests $44 million in Turkish online food firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - New York-based private equity firm General Atlantic LLC has invested $44 million for a minority stake in Turkey’s yemeksepeti.com, an online food delivery business, the Turkish firm said in a statement on Monday.

Yemeksepeti.com Chief Executive Officer Nevzat Aydin said the company would invest the income from the deal in new projects and overseas growth plans. Management of the firm would remain with its current partners.

Turkey’s strong economic growth, high-spending young population and its location providing access to emerging markets in the Middle East and Central Asia has made it an attractive destination for private equity investors.

At 75 million and growing, Turkey’s population is set to overtake Germany‘s, currently the largest in the European Union, by 2025. Per capita income has nearly tripled over the past decade, though the crisis in Europe has slowed growth this year.

Reporting by Evren Ballim, Writing Seda Sezer, Editing by Nick Tattersall and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.