Turkey urges citizens to leave Yemen amid political crisis

Followers of the Houthi movement shout slogans during a gathering to show support to the movement outside the Presidential Palace in Sanaa February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has urged its citizens to leave Yemen due to the worsening security situation, despite a tentative deal among the country’s rival factions battling for power.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry published the warning -- the third of its kind since August -- late on Thursday, after most Yemeni factions had agreed to set up an interim presidential council to run the country for up to a year.

That deal aims to ease the power struggle in a country where the president resigned last month after Shi’ite Houthi rebels overran the capital Sanaa in September.

“Protests and public demonstrations are taking place. There is a possibility that incidents effecting public security could take place,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry did not say how many Turks live in Yemen.