FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey urges citizens to leave Yemen amid political crisis
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 6, 2015 / 7:53 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey urges citizens to leave Yemen amid political crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Followers of the Houthi movement shout slogans during a gathering to show support to the movement outside the Presidential Palace in Sanaa February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has urged its citizens to leave Yemen due to the worsening security situation, despite a tentative deal among the country’s rival factions battling for power.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry published the warning -- the third of its kind since August -- late on Thursday, after most Yemeni factions had agreed to set up an interim presidential council to run the country for up to a year.

That deal aims to ease the power struggle in a country where the president resigned last month after Shi’ite Houthi rebels overran the capital Sanaa in September.

“Protests and public demonstrations are taking place. There is a possibility that incidents effecting public security could take place,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry did not say how many Turks live in Yemen.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Jonny Hogg and Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.