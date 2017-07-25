FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Turkish Airlines flight diverted to Algeria due to unruly passenger: official
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Senate sets healthcare vote as McCain makes dramatic return
Healthcare
Senate sets healthcare vote as McCain makes dramatic return
Senate panel compels Manafort to attend Russia hearing
Russia
Senate panel compels Manafort to attend Russia hearing
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 25, 2017 / 4:34 PM / an hour ago

Turkish Airlines flight diverted to Algeria due to unruly passenger: official

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency stop in Algeria on Tuesday after a passenger became unruly, a spokesman for the airline said.

Flight TK617 was bound for Casablanca from Istanbul when the passenger, a 24-year-old Moroccan woman, became unruly, the spokesman said without elaborating.

The plane landed safely in Algeria and the woman was escorted off by local security before resuming its course, he said.

Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Dominic Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.