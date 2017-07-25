Turkish Airlines flight diverted to Algeria due to unruly passenger: official

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency stop in Algeria on Tuesday after a passenger became unruly, a spokesman for the airline said.

Flight TK617 was bound for Casablanca from Istanbul when the passenger, a 24-year-old Moroccan woman, became unruly, the spokesman said without elaborating.

The plane landed safely in Algeria and the woman was escorted off by local security before resuming its course, he said.