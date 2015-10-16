FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Turkmenistan strongly denies 'incidents' at Afghan border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASHGABAT (Reuters) - Turkmenistan has registered no incidents at its border with Afghanistan, the Central Asian state’s government said on Friday, denouncing as untrue a remark by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The strongly worded statement came ahead of a meeting of ex-Soviet nations to discuss the security of Afghan borders, among other issues, and followed comments by Nazarbayev who said he was aware of “incidents” that had happened at the Afghan-Turkmen border, but did not elaborate.

“The Turkmen side expresses its extreme concern and incomprehension with regards to such a statement by the president of Kazakhstan about the situation on Turkmenistan’s state border, which is untrue,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Nazarbayev made his remark after meeting visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. The two will be joined by leaders or representatives from other former Soviet nations, including Turkmenistan, on Friday.

Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
