FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkmen leader cements personality cult with gilded monument
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 25, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

Turkmen leader cements personality cult with gilded monument

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ASHGABAT (Reuters) - Turkmenistan unveiled the first monument to President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov on Monday - a gilded 6-metre-high statue of the leader on horseback perched on a white cliff, reflecting his flourishing personality cult in the reclusive gas-rich nation.

Berdymukhamedov, a 57-year-old dentist, is officially titled “Arkadag” (The Patron) and brooks no dissent.

“Glory to Arkadag!” chanted students as white doves and balloons were released into the sky in a central square in the capital Ashgabat. The president did not attend the ceremony.

Wielding sweeping powers, he is also prime minister and commander-in-chief of the mainly Muslim Central Asian country which holds the world’s fourth-largest reserves of natural gas.

Critics say his administration is one of the world’s most repressive, while Europe sees Turkmenistan as a future alternative route of natural gas supplies, bypassing Russia.

Parliament unanimously passed an order to erect the statue, which joins a mosque already named in his honour and innumerable giant portraits dotting the desert nation.

“Arkadag works for the glory of our people from dawn to dusk,” gray-bearded elder Rakhman Geldyev said at the opening.

Berdymukhamedov, lionised in songs and poems by palace poets, has ruled Turkmenistan since the death of his flamboyant predecessor Saparmurat Niyazov in 2006.

Berdymukhamedov’s monument, gilded with 24-carat gold, reflects his fondness for local Akhal Teke horses known for their beauty and stamina.

In April 2013, local television showed Berdymukhamedov winning the final stretch of a race on a shimmering straw-coloured steed.

A few days later, a leaked video showed the president falling head-first onto the track just after crossing the finishing line.

Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.