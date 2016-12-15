FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkmenistan president nominated for third term
December 15, 2016 / 8:57 AM / 8 months ago

Turkmenistan president nominated for third term

Turkmenistan's President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov speaks at a news briefing in Tbilisi, Georgia, July 2, 2015.David Mdzinarishvili/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY (Reuters) - Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov's Democratic Party has nominated him as a candidate in the February 2017 election, the state news agency reported late on Wednesday. He is widely expected to secure a third term in office.

Berdymukhamedov has run the gas-rich nation of 5 million people since 2006, succeeding president-for-life Saparmurat Niyazov who died the same year. Like his autocratic predecessor, Berdymukhamedov maintains tight control over the former Soviet republic and brooks no dissent.

Berdymukhamedov was re-elected in 2012 with 97 percent of the vote. Turkmenistan amended its constitution in September in a way that could allow Berdymukhamedov to stay in power indefinitely.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Hugh Lawson

