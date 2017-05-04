FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Turkey says Greece's decision to block soldiers' extradition political
#World News
May 4, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 3 months ago

Turkey says Greece's decision to block soldiers' extradition political

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey on Thursday slammed a Greek court decision to block a second extradition request for Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece after last year's failed coup, calling it a political decision that would impact relations.

Turkey's foreign ministry said Greece's judiciary had "once again" disappointed Ankara, adding it was not receiving the necessary support from an ally in the fight against terrorism and crime.

A Greek court on blocked a second extradition request by Turkey for the final two of eight soldiers who fled following the coup attempt in July last year.

