ANKARA Turkey on Thursday slammed a Greek court decision to block a second extradition request for Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece after last year's failed coup, calling it a political decision that would impact relations.

Turkey's foreign ministry said Greece's judiciary had "once again" disappointed Ankara, adding it was not receiving the necessary support from an ally in the fight against terrorism and crime.

A Greek court on blocked a second extradition request by Turkey for the final two of eight soldiers who fled following the coup attempt in July last year.

