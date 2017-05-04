If Kushner has a Mideast peace plan, it's a secret so far
JERUSALEM If Jared Kushner has a plan to solve the Arab-Israeli conflict, so far he's giving little away.
ANKARA Turkey on Thursday slammed a Greek court decision to block a second extradition request for Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece after last year's failed coup, calling it a political decision that would impact relations.
Turkey's foreign ministry said Greece's judiciary had "once again" disappointed Ankara, adding it was not receiving the necessary support from an ally in the fight against terrorism and crime.
A Greek court on blocked a second extradition request by Turkey for the final two of eight soldiers who fled following the coup attempt in July last year.
(Orhan Coskun and Yesim Dikmen; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)
JERUSALEM If Jared Kushner has a plan to solve the Arab-Israeli conflict, so far he's giving little away.
SEOUL South Korea's military fired warning shots at a suspected drone from North Korea on Tuesday amid tension over Pyongyang's latest missile test which drew international condemnation and a warning from China.
SYDNEY U.S. Homeland Security officials have begun "extreme vetting" interviews at Australia's offshore detention centers, two sources at the camps told Reuters on Tuesday, as Washington honors a refugee swap that U.S. President Donald Trump had called "a dumb deal".