Liberty Global in talks to buy Irish broadcaster TV3: FT

(Reuters) - Liberty Global, Europe’s biggest cable company, is in talks to buy Irish TV channel TV3 for more than 100 million euros ($111.76 million), the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Liberty Global and TV3 declined to comment.

Doughty Hanson, the private equity group that owns TV3, was not immediately available for comment.

Liberty Global, which entered the UK in 2013 by buying pay-TV and broadband company Virgin Media for about $24 billion, bought BSkyB’s stake in ITV last year as part of its growing focus on television content.

The move could put further pressure on rival UTV, which said it expected to incur a far greater loss than previously expected as audience growth stalled.

Shares of Liberty Global were up 6 cents at $57.19 in afternoon trading.