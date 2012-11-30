FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi completes pay-TV tie-up deal with Polish TVN
November 30, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

Vivendi completes pay-TV tie-up deal with Polish TVN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - France’s media and telecoms group Vivendi and Polish broadcaster TVN completed a long awaited deal to combine their pay television platforms in Poland, TVN and its controlling owner said on Friday.

The link-up, approved by Polish regulators, is part of a wider partnership deal that could see Vivendi ultimately take control of TVN.

Vivendi will hold 51 percent in the joint venture valued at 5.9 billion zlotys ($1.9 billion). The French group will also take 40 percent in TVN’s controlling company for 230 million euros ($298.5 million).

Reporting by Adrian Krajewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
