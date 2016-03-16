FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FCC likely to circulate draft order approving Charter-Time Warner Cable merger: WSJ
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 16, 2016 / 1:08 AM / a year ago

FCC likely to circulate draft order approving Charter-Time Warner Cable merger: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Time Warner Cable office is pictured in San Diego, California October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler is likely to circulate a draft order approving Charter Communications Inc’s (CHTR.O) $56 billion deal to buy Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The order, which could be circulated as soon as this week, would levy some conditions on the deal, such as preventing Charter from including clauses in pay-TV contracts that limit a content company’s ability to offer its programming online or to new entrants, the WSJ reported on Tuesday.

The transaction will also likely include a requirement for Charter to build or upgrade service to more homes, the Journal said.

Charter said in May that it would buy Time Warner Cable in a $56 billion cash-and-stock deal that would make it the No. 2 U.S. Internet and cable company after Comcast (CMCSA.O).

The FCC was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.