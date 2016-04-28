FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Time Warner Cable's data subscriptions rise more than expected
April 28, 2016 / 10:14 AM / a year ago

Time Warner Cable's data subscriptions rise more than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Time Warner Cable sign and logo are seen on a Time Warner Cable store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N, which is in the process of being bought by Charter Communications Inc (CHTR.O), reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it signed up more customers than expected for its high-speed data services.

The company said it added 314,000 subscribers to its high-speed data services in the first quarter, above the average analyst estimate of 267,000, according to FactSet StreetAccount.

Time Warner Cable said revenue rose to $6.19 billion in the first quarter from $5.78 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $494 million, or $1.72 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $458 million, or $1.59 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Time Warner earned $1.81 per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.74 on revenue of $6.14 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Time Warner Cable said it added 21,000 residential video customers in the quarter, below the average estimate of 30,000, according to FactSet StreetAccount.

Time Warner Cable’s shares were unchanged in premarket trading after closing at $209.19 on Wednesday.

Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

